Overview of Dr. Mario Basegoda, MD

Dr. Mario Basegoda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE / ST LOUIS and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Basegoda works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.