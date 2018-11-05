Dr. Mario Borlongan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borlongan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Borlongan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mario Borlongan, MD
Dr. Mario Borlongan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Borlongan works at
Dr. Borlongan's Office Locations
-
1
Bright Horizons Pediatrics PC14780 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 201, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 584-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Borlongan?
Very experienced and knowledgeable pediatrician who truly cares for his patients.
About Dr. Mario Borlongan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1841269206
Education & Certifications
- U Okla
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- University Santo Tomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borlongan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borlongan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borlongan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borlongan works at
Dr. Borlongan speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Borlongan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borlongan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borlongan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borlongan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.