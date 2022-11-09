See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD

Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Logansport Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brkaric works at Indiana Spine Center in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brkaric's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Spine Center
    1345 Unity Pl Ste 310, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 446-5210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 
  • Franciscan Health Rensselaer
  • Logansport Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Scoliosis
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore Health Network
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 09, 2022
    After years of multiple doctors and thousands spent on chiropractics Dr Brkaric listened study tests found the cause explained the risks and potential good or bad outcome. 10 years later I have pain which is not unusual but it’s not where it was it’s not as bad as it was and all in all my surgery was a tremendous success and I would highly recommend him for spinal surgery.
    Jill — Nov 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD
    About Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669428645
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Downstate Kings County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brkaric is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brkaric has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brkaric has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brkaric works at Indiana Spine Center in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Brkaric’s profile.

    Dr. Brkaric has seen patients for Scoliosis and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brkaric on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brkaric. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brkaric.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brkaric, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brkaric appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

