Overview of Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD

Dr. Mario Brkaric, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer and Logansport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Brkaric works at Indiana Spine Center in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.