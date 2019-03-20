Overview

Dr. Mario Brunicardi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Brunicardi works at Grove City Family Health in Grove City, OH with other offices in Ontario, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.