Overview of Dr. Mario Cardinale, MD

Dr. Mario Cardinale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA.



Dr. Cardinale works at Acadiana Women's Health Group in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.