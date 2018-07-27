Dr. Mario Carin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Carin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mario Carin, MD
Dr. Mario Carin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Dr. Carin works at
Dr. Carin's Office Locations
-
1
Milestones Pediatrics, Las Vegas5120 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 534-0081
-
2
Milestones Pediatrics5105 E Sahara Ave Ste 134, Las Vegas, NV 89142 Directions (702) 534-0081
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carin?
I met Dr Carin at another practice when I first moved to Las Vegas and have followed him ever since. He is a wonderful Doctor and myself and my children all love him. I have since moved all the way to the other side of town, but still continue to take my children there. I have seen a couple of other Docters at his first parctice and none compare to the level of care. He is wonderful with my kids and with me. Always takes the time to stay and answer any and all questions. And no wait with ap
About Dr. Mario Carin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1578610101
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carin works at
Dr. Carin speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Carin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.