Dr. Mario Castellanos, MD
Dr. Mario Castellanos, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 680, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthcare Connect
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
VERY happy with Dr. Castellanos and his expertise. He was the only one (of numerous doctors in 4 states) that could identify and treat my very complicated condition.
- English, Spanish
- St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
