Dr. Mario Castellanos, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Castellanos works at Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.