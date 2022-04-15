See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Mario Castellanos, MD

Gynecology
4.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Mario Castellanos, MD

Dr. Mario Castellanos, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Castellanos works at Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castellanos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 680, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Oophorectomy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Advanced Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Decompression Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertonic Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Healthcare Connect
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 15, 2022
    VERY happy with Dr. Castellanos and his expertise. He was the only one (of numerous doctors in 4 states) that could identify and treat my very complicated condition.
    Lynn Powell — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Mario Castellanos, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1902009251
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Joseph's Hospital &amp; Medical Center
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Castellanos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellanos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castellanos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castellanos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castellanos works at Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Castellanos’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellanos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellanos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castellanos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castellanos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

