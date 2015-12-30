Overview

Dr. Mario Ceja, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Calexico, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ucsd Sch Med|Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ceja works at Ceja Mario MD in Calexico, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.