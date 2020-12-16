Overview

Dr. Mario Ming Chan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from THE CHINESE UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Ming Chan works at Suburban Endocrinology Dia Ctr in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.