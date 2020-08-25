Overview of Dr. Mario Cordaro, DO

Dr. Mario Cordaro, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Cordaro works at ProHealth Care, Staten Island,NY in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.