Dr. Mario Costantino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costantino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Costantino, MD
Overview of Dr. Mario Costantino, MD
Dr. Mario Costantino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi 'G D'Annunzio' Chieti-Pescara, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia.
Dr. Costantino works at
Dr. Costantino's Office Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Island Wide Medical Associates - Garden City233 7th St Ste 101, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 742-5344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costantino?
He has been a truly amazing doctor. He was the only one to diagnose my dads rare cancer. He is just simply amazing.
About Dr. Mario Costantino, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1336398700
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Medical Center
- Universita Degli Studi 'G D'Annunzio' Chieti-Pescara, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costantino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costantino accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costantino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costantino works at
Dr. Costantino speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Costantino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costantino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costantino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costantino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.