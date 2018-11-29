Overview of Dr. Mario Costantino, MD

Dr. Mario Costantino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi 'G D'Annunzio' Chieti-Pescara, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia.



Dr. Costantino works at NYU Langone Island Wide Medical Associates in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.