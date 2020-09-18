Overview of Dr. Mario Cote, MD

Dr. Mario Cote, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Peru, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Osf Saint Paul Medical Center, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and St. Margaret's Health - Spring Valley.



Dr. Cote works at Peru Medical Clinic in Peru, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.