Dr. Mario Cucchiarella, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Florida Healthcare740 Dunlawton Ave Ste 200, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 763-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cucchiarella got me right in to see him last week. He's thorough with his history and engages well to hear my issues, make lab orders or what3ver referrals I needed. Highly recommend him. Have been going to him for years at Florida Health Care Plan.
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790756765
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cucchiarella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cucchiarella accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cucchiarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cucchiarella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cucchiarella.
