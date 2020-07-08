Overview of Dr. Mario Curti, MD

Dr. Mario Curti, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Curti works at Abolhoda MD inc. in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.