Dr. Mario Curti, MD
Dr. Mario Curti, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
Los Alamitos Hematology Oncology Medical Group3801 Katella Ave Ste 207, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-9745
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I’ve had many Physicians over the years, but never have I had a physician like Dr Curti. His compassion and knowledge are truly phenomenal and his bedside manner just can’t be beat! A true asset to the medical community and every patient he serves!
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Dr. Curti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curti has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Curti speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Curti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curti.
