Dr. Mario Di Pascuale, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (113)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mario Di Pascuale, MD

Dr. Mario Di Pascuale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Paso Children's Hospital, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Di Pascuale works at Cornea & Cataract Specialty Center, El Paso, TX in El Paso, TX with other offices in Canutillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Di Pascuale's Office Locations

  1
    LASIK Cornea Cataract Specialty Center
    600 N Laurel St, El Paso, TX 79903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 261-7011
  2
    Cornea & Cataract Specialty Center
    3235 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 261-7011
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3
    LASIK Cornea Cataract Specialty Center
    13001 Eastlake Blvd Ste 104, El Paso, TX 79928 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 261-7011
  4
    Total Care Institute Pllc
    6894 Doniphan Dr, Canutillo, TX 79835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 261-7011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Paso Children's Hospital
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Pterygium
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Pterygium

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pterygium
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Keratoconus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Posterior Scleritis
Presbyopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Benign Tumor
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Brain Disorders
Cataract Surgery Complications
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK)
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
LASIK
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Retinoschisis
Temporal Arteritis
Ulcer
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 113 ratings
    Patient Ratings (113)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 14, 2022
    My son had a PRK a refractive surgery, price is reasonable and help me with medical credit card with no interest for 2 years, I'm very satisfied
    — Dec 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mario Di Pascuale, MD
    About Dr. Mario Di Pascuale, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003075094
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Southwestern/Parkland Meml Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Utsw Med Sch-Parkland Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Di Pascuale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Pascuale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Di Pascuale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Di Pascuale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Di Pascuale has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Di Pascuale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Pascuale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Pascuale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Di Pascuale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Di Pascuale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

