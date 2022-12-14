Dr. Mario Di Pascuale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Di Pascuale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Di Pascuale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Paso Children's Hospital, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Di Pascuale's Office Locations
LASIK Cornea Cataract Specialty Center600 N Laurel St, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 261-7011
Cornea & Cataract Specialty Center3235 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 261-7011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
LASIK Cornea Cataract Specialty Center13001 Eastlake Blvd Ste 104, El Paso, TX 79928 Directions (915) 261-7011
Total Care Institute Pllc6894 Doniphan Dr, Canutillo, TX 79835 Directions (915) 261-7011
Hospital Affiliations
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My son had a PRK a refractive surgery, price is reasonable and help me with medical credit card with no interest for 2 years, I'm very satisfied
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003075094
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern/Parkland Meml Hosp
- Utsw Med Sch-Parkland Hosp
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
