Dr. Mario Diana, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mario Diana, MD

Dr. Mario Diana, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Diana works at New Day Plastic Surgery Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mario Diana, MD
    19234 Stonehue Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 495-9950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Central Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Jan 26, 2016
Great dr amazing results no pa8n at all with my breast augmentation.
Erica in san Antonio — Jan 26, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mario Diana, MD
About Dr. Mario Diana, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235266875
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Florida
Fellowship
Residency
  • Surgery-Medical College Of Virginia
Residency
Internship
  • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Universita Degli Studi Di Padova, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Texas / Austin Campus
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mario Diana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Diana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Diana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Diana works at New Day Plastic Surgery Center in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Diana’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Diana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diana.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.