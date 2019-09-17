Dr. Mario Diaz-Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Diaz-Gomez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Central Neighborhood Health Foundation360 E 7th St, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (866) 592-2199
Mario A Diaz-Gomez MD2001 N Garey Ave # 101, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 620-6666
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Called dr’s office this morning regarding a referral I received well their number is no longer in service! WTH ?? His staff never answer the phone and never return calls!!!! My first 2 visits went very well.! Now I have to look for another dr
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1427003300
- FAAFP
- King/drew Med Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Dr. Diaz-Gomez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz-Gomez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz-Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz-Gomez speaks French and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Gomez.
