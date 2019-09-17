Overview

Dr. Mario Diaz-Gomez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montclair Hospital Medical Center and Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz-Gomez works at Central Neighborhood Health Foundation in Upland, CA with other offices in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.