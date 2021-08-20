See All Podiatrists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Mario Dickens, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (29)
Map Pin Small Chattanooga, TN
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mario Dickens, DPM

Dr. Mario Dickens, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Parkridge Medical Center.

Dr. Dickens works at Comfort Foot Care in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dickens' Office Locations

    Specialty Healthcare Partners
    6116 Shallowford Rd Ste 118, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 710-1224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
  • Parkridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Disorders
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Treatment frequency



Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Callus Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 20, 2021
    We had a wonderful experience! Very thorough and informative!! We were able to get in the same day we called!!! Office staff was equally as pleasant!! Highly recommend and would definitely use him again.
    Kim Knoop — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Mario Dickens, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902843154
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Dickens, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickens works at Comfort Foot Care in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Dickens’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

