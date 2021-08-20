Dr. Mario Dickens, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Dickens, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mario Dickens, DPM
Dr. Mario Dickens, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Dickens' Office Locations
Specialty Healthcare Partners6116 Shallowford Rd Ste 118, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 710-1224
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We had a wonderful experience! Very thorough and informative!! We were able to get in the same day we called!!! Office staff was equally as pleasant!! Highly recommend and would definitely use him again.
About Dr. Mario Dickens, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickens accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.