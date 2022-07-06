Overview

Dr. Mario Dominguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY|University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. Dominguez works at Beth Israel Deaconess Health Care-pembroke in Pembroke, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.