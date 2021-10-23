Dr. Mario Fadila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fadila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Fadila, MD
Overview of Dr. Mario Fadila, MD
Dr. Mario Fadila, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Fadila works at
Dr. Fadila's Office Locations
Pulmonary Associates, PC1725 E Boulder St Ste 204, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 471-1069Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fadila was very careful to make sure I got all of my questions answered and was very thorough in his answers and explanations. He carefully considered all of my questions and allowed me to be part of the decision-making process. It was an excellent visit. I couldn't have asked for better.
About Dr. Mario Fadila, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1568718344
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Uab Hospital
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fadila has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadila accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fadila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadila. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.