Overview of Dr. Mario Delgado-Fernandez, MD

Dr. Mario Delgado-Fernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Delgado-Fernandez works at Mario A Delgado-Fernandez MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.