Dr. Galvarino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mario Galvarino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mario Galvarino, MD
Dr. Mario Galvarino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Buenos Aires.
Dr. Galvarino works at
Dr. Galvarino's Office Locations
Upstate Psychiatry PA27 MEMORIAL MEDICAL DR, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 295-2221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galvarino?
Dr Galvarino is knowledgeable and helpful. He has helped me control my anxiety for several years. Office staff is another story, i believe they think they are police officers answering phones. They lack patience and professionalism. I worry about their impact on patients with significant mental problems
About Dr. Mario Galvarino, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295825370
Education & Certifications
- William S Hall Inst
- Sisters Mercy Hosp
- U Buenos Aires
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvarino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galvarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galvarino works at
Dr. Galvarino has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, ADHD and-or ADD and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galvarino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galvarino speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvarino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvarino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.