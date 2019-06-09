Dr. Mario Garretto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garretto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Garretto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Garretto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pleasant Prairie, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Locations
Pain Centers of Wisconsin Kenosha9697 Saint Catherines Dr Ste 101, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 653-5330
- 2 6308 8th Ave Ste 202, Kenosha, WI 53143 Directions (262) 653-5330
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr Garretto for 21 years. I have ulcerative colitis and he has helped me to go from a stage 4 with my disease to remission and living a very healthy and happy life. I will be forever thankful in how he has helped me. He is the best.
About Dr. Mario Garretto, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garretto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garretto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garretto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garretto has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garretto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garretto speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Garretto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garretto.
