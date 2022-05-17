Dr. Mario Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Gomez, MD
Overview of Dr. Mario Gomez, MD
Dr. Mario Gomez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Homestead, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez's Office Locations
- 1 925 NE 30th Ter Ste 304, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (786) 377-2500
Homestead Hospital975 Baptist Way, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (786) 377-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’m gonna start by saying the office is great the staff front desk very professional and helpful the doctors are great as well
About Dr. Mario Gomez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033386131
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.