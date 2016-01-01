Overview of Dr. Mario Gonzalez Jr, MD

Dr. Mario Gonzalez Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez Jr works at Elmore Medical Vein & Laser in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.