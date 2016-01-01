See All General Surgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Mario Gonzalez Jr, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Fresno, CA
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mario Gonzalez Jr, MD

Dr. Mario Gonzalez Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Gonzalez Jr works at Elmore Medical Vein & Laser in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Gonzalez Jr's Office Locations

    Elmore Medical Vein & Laser Treatment Center Inc.
    7131 N 11th St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-0717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mario Gonzalez Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376557991
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gonzalez Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez Jr works at Elmore Medical Vein & Laser in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez Jr has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

