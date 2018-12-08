Overview of Dr. Mario Haro, MD

Dr. Mario Haro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS.



Dr. Haro works at Roosevelt Medical Services in Woodside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.