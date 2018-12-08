See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Woodside, NY
Dr. Mario Haro, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mario Haro, MD

Dr. Mario Haro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodside, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS.

Dr. Haro works at Roosevelt Medical Services in Woodside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roosevelt Medical Services P C.
    6709 Roosevelt Ave Fl 1, Woodside, NY 11377 (718) 426-9486

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    kenneth jung in Queens,N.Y., N.Y — Dec 08, 2018
    About Dr. Mario Haro, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699843664
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Haro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haro works at Roosevelt Medical Services in Woodside, NY. View the full address on Dr. Haro’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Haro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

