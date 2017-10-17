Overview

Dr. Mario Juarez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Juarez works at Mario R Juarez MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.