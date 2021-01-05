Dr. Mario Lammoglia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lammoglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Lammoglia, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Lammoglia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Lammoglia works at
Locations
College Station1721 Birmingham Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 764-1474
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lammoglia saved my life when the doctors that were treating me did not know how to treat me. That was over 20 years ago. He has taken care of me since and I feel that I am in such good hands. He is a no nonsense doctor but I enjoy him. I know where I stand and can ask him anything. I will not change and thank goodness he is younger than I am so I hope he is around for the rest of my life.
About Dr. Mario Lammoglia, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lammoglia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lammoglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lammoglia works at
Dr. Lammoglia has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lammoglia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lammoglia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lammoglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lammoglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lammoglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.