Dr. Mario Lanza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Nmc Health.



Dr. Lanza works at Alyeska Family Medicine Inc. in Anchorage, AK with other offices in Newton, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.