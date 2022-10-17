Dr. Mario Leyba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leyba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Leyba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mario Leyba, MD
Dr. Mario Leyba, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Leyba works at
Dr. Leyba's Office Locations
Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sandia Neurology PC101 Hospital Loop NE Ste 111, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leyba is super friendly and knowledgable.
About Dr. Mario Leyba, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leyba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leyba accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leyba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leyba works at
Dr. Leyba has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leyba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leyba speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Leyba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leyba.
