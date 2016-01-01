Dr. Mario Loomis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Loomis, MD
Overview of Dr. Mario Loomis, MD
Dr. Mario Loomis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Dr. Loomis works at
Dr. Loomis' Office Locations
Loomis Plastic Surgery225 Dolson Ave Ste 302, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 342-6884
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mario Loomis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1780778522
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loomis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loomis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Loomis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomis.
