Overview of Dr. Mario Mariani, MD

Dr. Mario Mariani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Gd Annunzio University, Chieti, Italy|University of Liberia / A.M. Dogliotti College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson.



Dr. Mariani works at CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates - Chattanooga - Hixson Pike in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.