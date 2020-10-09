Overview of Dr. Mario Martinasevic, MD

Dr. Mario Martinasevic, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine University of Tuzla|University of Tuzla and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Martinasevic works at HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Margate in Margate, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.