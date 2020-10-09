Dr. Mario Martinasevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinasevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Martinasevic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mario Martinasevic, MD
Dr. Mario Martinasevic, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from School of Medicine University of Tuzla|University of Tuzla and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Martinasevic works at
Dr. Martinasevic's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Margate2964 N State Road 7 Ste 110, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 691-3557Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - Plantation201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 205, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 691-3566Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- Careplus
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Magellan Health Services
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Optimum HealthCare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- RockPort Health Care
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martinasevic?
I took my mom to see Dr. Martinasevic it was speculated that she might have peripheral vascular disease complicated by other health issues. She was also told that she had lymphedema, even though she'd never had cancer or radiation treatments. The visit with Dr. Matinasevic was probably the most hopeful that we've had in Forever. This man took the time to explain what was going on with my mom, he explained what was wrong. He also told us that she had been misdiagnosed she did not have lymphedema. He listened! And then he educated. He was kind straightforward very businesslike. We met him for the first time that day and he made us feel as if we mattered. Do I recommend this doctor?Wholeheartedly. He showed up intellectually, emotionally and medically. He didn't just expect us to take what he said as if he was a god. He cared. I've been to a lot of doctors because my mom and my sister not well and he is one of the best. Thank you doctor
About Dr. Mario Martinasevic, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Bosnian
- 1942287966
Education & Certifications
- The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- The University Of Iowa Hospitals And Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- School of Medicine University of Tuzla|University of Tuzla
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinasevic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinasevic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Martinasevic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Martinasevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinasevic works at
Dr. Martinasevic has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martinasevic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martinasevic speaks Bosnian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinasevic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinasevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinasevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinasevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.