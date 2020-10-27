Dr. Mario Meallet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meallet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Meallet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mario Meallet, MD
Dr. Mario Meallet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Meallet works at
Dr. Meallet's Office Locations
A Center for Visioncare Surgical & Medical Group2031 W Alameda Ave Ste 300, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 558-6843
Eye Care Surgical Center3849 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280 Directions (323) 567-1396
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I am a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Dr. Meallet has been my ophthalmology since 2005. I have the very complex issues with my vision that required specific medical attention. Dr. Meallet performed his work with skill and precision, which saved me from being blind. He and his staff function at a most professional level and maintain a welcoming environment. Dr. Meallet is extremely competent and caring.
About Dr. Mario Meallet, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1851510424
Education & Certifications
- Bascompalmer Eye Insti
- La Co& Usc Med Center
- St Vincents's Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meallet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meallet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meallet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meallet has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meallet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Meallet speaks German and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meallet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meallet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meallet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meallet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.