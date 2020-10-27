See All Ophthalmologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Mario Meallet, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mario Meallet, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mario Meallet, MD

Dr. Mario Meallet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Meallet works at A Center For Visioncare in Burbank, CA with other offices in South Gate, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Meallet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A Center for Visioncare Surgical & Medical Group
    2031 W Alameda Ave Ste 300, Burbank, CA 91506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 558-6843
  2. 2
    Eye Care Surgical Center
    3849 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 567-1396

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meallet?

    Oct 27, 2020
    I am a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Dr. Meallet has been my ophthalmology since 2005. I have the very complex issues with my vision that required specific medical attention. Dr. Meallet performed his work with skill and precision, which saved me from being blind. He and his staff function at a most professional level and maintain a welcoming environment. Dr. Meallet is extremely competent and caring.
    Marivie — Oct 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mario Meallet, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mario Meallet, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meallet to family and friends

    Dr. Meallet's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meallet

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mario Meallet, MD.

    About Dr. Mario Meallet, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851510424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascompalmer Eye Insti
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • La Co& Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincents's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Meallet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meallet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meallet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meallet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meallet has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meallet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meallet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meallet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meallet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meallet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mario Meallet, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.