Overview of Dr. Mario Mendez, MD

Dr. Mario Mendez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Mendez works at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.