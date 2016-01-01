See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mario Mendez, MD

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mario Mendez, MD

Dr. Mario Mendez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Mendez works at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mendez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept. of Veteran's Affairs
    11301 Wilshire Blvd # MC-149, Los Angeles, CA 90073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 878-3603

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)

Dementia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Mario Mendez, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1861415614
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendez works at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mendez’s profile.

    Dr. Mendez has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mendez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

