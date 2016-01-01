Dr. Mario Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Mendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mario Mendez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dept. of Veteran's Affairs11301 Wilshire Blvd # MC-149, Los Angeles, CA 90073 Directions (310) 878-3603
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Neurology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1861415614
- UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Mendez has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
