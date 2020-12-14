Dr. Mario Morales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Morales, MD
Overview of Dr. Mario Morales, MD
Dr. Mario Morales, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Morales' Office Locations
SSM Health Weight Management Services12266 De Paul Dr Ste 210, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (877) 477-6954Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, has excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Mario Morales, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ssm Depaul Hospital Weight Loss Institute
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- General Surgery
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morales has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morales speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
