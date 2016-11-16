Overview of Dr. Mario Mota, MD

Dr. Mario Mota, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.



Dr. Mota works at Eyeworks Inc in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.