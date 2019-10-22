Overview of Dr. Mario Nutis, MD

Dr. Mario Nutis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Family Medicine - Texas Tech El Paso|Laparoscopic Gynecologic - Stanford University|Obstetrics-Gynecology - Texas Tech El Paso



Dr. Nutis works at Diego Ramirez OBGYN, PLLC in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.