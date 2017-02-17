Overview of Dr. Mario Padilla, MD

Dr. Mario Padilla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Padilla works at The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.