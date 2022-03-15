Dr. Mario Pascual, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pascual is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Pascual, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mario Pascual, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Pascual works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institue7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 260, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pascual?
Great
About Dr. Mario Pascual, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- 1780821462
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Heart and Vascular Institute, Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, La. Cardiology, Heart and Vascular Institute, Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, La., Served as Chief Fellow Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, Unive
- Internal Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pascual has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pascual accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pascual using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pascual has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pascual works at
Dr. Pascual has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascual on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pascual speaks Spanish.
202 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascual. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascual.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascual, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascual appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.