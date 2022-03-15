Overview

Dr. Mario Pascual, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Pascual works at Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.