Dr. Mario Pizzini, MD
Overview of Dr. Mario Pizzini, MD
Dr. Mario Pizzini, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Livingston Healthcare, St. James Healthcare and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pizzini works at
Dr. Pizzini's Office Locations
Big Sky Women's Specialists931 Highland Blvd Ste 3210, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 414-2410
- 2 935 Highland Blvd, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 522-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
- St. James Healthcare
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pizzini is very patient, thorough, and knowledgeable. I have a very rare condition, so I am all too used to ‘teaching’ my doctors about my neurological disease. Dr. Pizzini researched my condition beforehand and was very informed. My experience was great and I highly recommend Dr. Pizzini!
About Dr. Mario Pizzini, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1871868042
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pizzini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pizzini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pizzini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pizzini has seen patients for Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pizzini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pizzini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pizzini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pizzini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pizzini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.