Dr. Mario Sabates, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Eye Consultants & Surgeons of Miami1385 Coral Way Fl 3, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 854-3307Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sabates is an excellent professional, very caring and attentive to his patients needs, makes you feel very comfortable and answers all questions and explains the procedure in a way that you are able to understand. Recently I had cataract surgery, and the procedure was a breeze, so happy with the result! His office staff was very nice,very attentive, very nice atmosphere. I definitely recommend Dr.Sabates to all of my family and friends
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740330984
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Tulane University Med Center
- U South Fla Coll Med
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of Miami- B.S.
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sabates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabates has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabates speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabates.
