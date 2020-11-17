Overview of Dr. Mario Sabates, MD

Dr. Mario Sabates, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Sabates works at Eye Consultants & Surgeons of Miami in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.