Dr. Mario Salazar, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Dr. Mario Salazar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mayor De San Andres, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Community First Medical Center.

Dr. Salazar works at Chicago Office in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Chicago Office
    3204 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60634 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 736-3131

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • Community First Medical Center

Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2016
    I really love Dr. Salazar. He used to treat my mother and she was crazy about him. So many people I know lie to their doctor when they haven't followed the health instructions they have been given. I never feel like I have to lie to him. He never tries to shame me into feeling bad when I make bad health decisions; instead, he treats me like an adult and explains to me the ramifications of my actions. Then he works to find a better way (for me) to do what I need to do. Plus he has evening hours!
    Crystal A in Chicago, IL — Sep 24, 2016
    • Family Medicine
    • 58 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003915620
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Little Company Mary Hospital
    • Universidad Mayor De San Andres, Facultad De Medicina
    Dr. Mario Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

