Dr. Mario Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Salazar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mario Salazar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mayor De San Andres, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Community First Medical Center.
Dr. Salazar works at
Locations
-
1
Chicago Office3204 N Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (773) 736-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Community First Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salazar?
I really love Dr. Salazar. He used to treat my mother and she was crazy about him. So many people I know lie to their doctor when they haven't followed the health instructions they have been given. I never feel like I have to lie to him. He never tries to shame me into feeling bad when I make bad health decisions; instead, he treats me like an adult and explains to me the ramifications of my actions. Then he works to find a better way (for me) to do what I need to do. Plus he has evening hours!
About Dr. Mario Salazar, MD
- Family Medicine
- 58 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003915620
Education & Certifications
- Little Company Mary Hospital
- Universidad Mayor De San Andres, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar works at
Dr. Salazar speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.