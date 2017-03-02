See All Family Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Mario Siervo, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mario Siervo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Med U of Guadalajara.

Dr. Siervo works at Preferred Care Partners Medical Group in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Preferred Care Partners Medical Group
    701 NW 57th Ave Ste 150, Miami, FL 33126

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Tuberculosis Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 02, 2017
    I went to see Dr.Siervo at this office with a terrible symptoms thinking that I had a cold, Dr.Siervo with his fantastic experience right away suspect that my symptoms was more than a cold, sure enough I had the influenza type B. Thank you Dr.Siervo for your fast action you save my life. I will recommend Dr.Siervo to my entire family, friends and colleagues. I received at his office in outstanding care.
    Miami, fl — Mar 02, 2017
    About Dr. Mario Siervo, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1881800357
    Education & Certifications

    • FLORIDA HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • Med U of Guadalajara
    Medical Education
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Siervo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siervo is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Siervo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siervo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Siervo works at Preferred Care Partners Medical Group in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Siervo's

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Siervo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siervo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siervo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siervo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

