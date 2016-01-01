Overview

Dr. Mario Theliard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They graduated from University of Haiti / School of Medicine And Pharmacy.



Dr. Theliard works at FLYNN CLINIC INC in Lauderhill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.