Dr. Mario Voloshin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty72-06 Northern Boulevard 2nd Floor, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty163-03 Horace Harding Expressway Floor 4th, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr Voloshin did a complete toe re-shape operation on my mom. She had a previous surgery 12 yrs ago but it was over-corrected then so by now she could hardly walk and had to use open shoes, as the big toe was sticking out a few inches. Dr V straightened, shortened, repositioned 5 of 5 toes on her right foot. Yes it hurt bad, but a year later, she can use high heals again and runs with grandkids again!
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Russian
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
