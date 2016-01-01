Dr. Mario Yco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mario Yco, MD
Overview of Dr. Mario Yco, MD
Dr. Mario Yco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|American Academy Of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery|American College Of Surgeons
Dr. Yco works at
Dr. Yco's Office Locations
Harrison R. Mcdonald MD Inc.320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 207, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 479-2100
United Surgery Center Encinitas LLC477 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 944-4211Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mario Yco, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1053535310
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|American Academy Of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery|American College Of Surgeons
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital San Francisco, Ca|U.S. Naval Hospital (Balboa) San Diego, Ca
- LA County USC Medical Center|Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yco accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yco.
