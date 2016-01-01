See All Plastic Surgeons in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Mario Yco, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mario Yco, MD

Dr. Mario Yco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|American Academy Of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery|American College Of Surgeons

Dr. Yco works at Harrison R. Mcdonald MD Inc. in Encinitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harrison R. Mcdonald MD Inc.
    320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 207, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 479-2100
  2. 2
    United Surgery Center Encinitas LLC
    477 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 944-4211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Mario Yco, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053535310
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|American Academy Of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery|American College Of Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kaiser Foundation Hospital San Francisco, Ca|U.S. Naval Hospital (Balboa) San Diego, Ca
    Residency
    Internship
    • LA County USC Medical Center|Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mario Yco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yco works at Harrison R. Mcdonald MD Inc. in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yco’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

