See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Ficinski works at Stuart L. Shear M.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Stuart L. Shear M.d. Inc.
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 907, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 250-5255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ficinski?

    Nov 13, 2021
    She is very kind and nice... She explained my disease in detail and was so kind.
    CK — Nov 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ficinski to family and friends

    Dr. Ficinski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ficinski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD.

    About Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659371367
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ficinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ficinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ficinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ficinski works at Stuart L. Shear M.d. Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ficinski’s profile.

    Dr. Ficinski has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ficinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ficinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ficinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ficinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ficinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.