Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ficinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Ficinski works at
Locations
-
1
Stuart L. Shear M.d. Inc.1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 907, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 250-5255
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ficinski?
She is very kind and nice... She explained my disease in detail and was so kind.
About Dr. Mariola Ficinski, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1659371367
Education & Certifications
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ficinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ficinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ficinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ficinski works at
Dr. Ficinski has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ficinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ficinski speaks Polish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ficinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ficinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ficinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ficinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.