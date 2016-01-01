Dr. Marion Blount, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blount is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marion Blount, DDS
Dr. Marion Blount, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ankeny, IA.
Dr. Blount works at
Aspen Dental2409 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA 50021 Directions (844) 227-4116
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1750479879
Dr. Blount accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blount has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blount has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blount.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blount, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blount appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.