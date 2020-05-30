Overview of Dr. Marion Colas-Lacombe, MD

Dr. Marion Colas-Lacombe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Colas-Lacombe works at Greater Broward OB/GYN in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.